WAUSEON – During a meeting with three board members present, the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education talked about its Operating Levy that will be on the November ballot.
Treasurer David Fleming handed out frequently asked questions sheets on questions about the upcoming levy.
“Our goal is to give out as much information as we can about the why’s behind the numbers,” stated Superintendent Troy Armstrong.
Later in the meeting, board member Rick Stidham gave a quick presentation on the plan to name the football field in honor of former coach Larry Fruth. Fruth was the head coach from 1960-1983 and led the Indians to 140 wins on the gridiron. If the plan gets approved at the August meeting, the football field will be named Larry Fruth Field at Harmon Stadium.
There is a committee in place to raise funds to purchase a plaque that would go on the outside wall of the current fieldhouse and a sign that would go on the back of the football scoreboard.
“The estimated cost of everything is roughly $15,000 at this point,” said Stidham. “We’re ready to go. We have to wait until the August meeting, when we vote on it. Once things get approved, we push the go bottom to start raising money.”
Stidham was looking at having something ready for the home opener on Aug. 27, but realistically is looks like next season.
“Our hope was to maybe have something ready for this year, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that,” stated Stidham. “With wait times on everything, the plaque guy we talked to said four months. That’s as soon as he could do it.”
The board went into executive session to consider the employment of an employee. No action was taken.
The board also:
• accepted the resignation of Kyle Storrer as the sixth grade ELA teacher.
• offered a one-year limited certified contract to Jordan Wilkinson as the sixth grade ELA teacher.
• offered a one-year limited certified contract to Courtney Wilson as an elementary/middle school Intervention Specialist.
• offered a one-year limited certified contract to Rebekah Cales as a fourth-grade teacher.
• offered a one-year limited classification contract to Kathryan Thatcher as a three-hour cook.
• offered a one-year limited classification contract to Jodi Frank as a preschool aide.
• approved Lucas Schang as a substitute bus driver and Matt Mennetti as a substitute van driver.
• offered one-year limited supplemental contracts to Todd Gype and Walter Smith as junior high football coaches.
• approved Aaron Harris (wrestling), Zane Krall (wrestling), Blake Pitzen (wrestling), Brendan Wilson (football) and Kyle Wilson (football) and volunteer coaches.
• approved the 2021-22 student handbook as presented.
• approved the 2021-22 bus routes.
