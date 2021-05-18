@CNRandyR
WAUSEON – The Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education was busy, hearing two presentations and an administrative reports during a long session on Monday.
The board also heard reports from Poggemeyer Design Group on the Primary School roofing project and from Dynamix Energy Services on the districts energy upgrades throughout the buildings.
The board closed the meeting with a presentation from Jennifer Grine, who is the district Director of Student Services. She talked to the board about IEP students and the new graduation policies that will be put in place.
The board also heard from Bart Graf on the possible addition of Larry Fruth’s name to the football stadium. The current Harmon Field has an agreement to keep its name as long as it is in use. However, the board could take action to add the former coach’s name in some capacity.
During the treasurer’s report, Dave Fleming gave the board an update on the five year forecast. With some grant money coming in, the district was able to create a pair of new set-a-side accounts for projects. One has $49,000 set for a softball press box. The other has $623,706.85 for a new bus garage. The district currently uses an old ODOT garage in the city and in considering moving the garage onto its campus.
The board opened the meeting with a pair of commendations. They commended Peyton Richer for her stellar leadership skills as a student bus helper and commended Noah Harman for being named state champion in his category at the 2021 OSDA State Speech tournament held on March 5 and 6.
The board also:
• approved issuing a high school diploma posthumously to World War II veteran Victor P. Dominique.
• approved Chelsea McCullough for a high school diploma after successfully completing all requirements for the 22+ adult high school program.
• approved three-year administrator contracts to Matt Hutchinson (Athletic Administrator), Michelle Leatherman (Director of Instructional Services), Timothy McQuade (School Psychologist) and Blake Young (primary principal).
• offered supplemental contracts for boys golf (Matt Manetti) and volleyball (Nik Encaledo).
• approved an early graduation request from Breanna Coleman-Davis.
• approved membership into the OHSAA for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the graduating class of 2021.
