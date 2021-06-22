@CNRandyR
WAUSEON – Issues on spending money and naming facilities came up during Monday’s Wauseon Exempted Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
With the school in fiscal precaution, superintendent Troy Armstrong was hesitant on going to the Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference.
“As a board, facing the financial state we are in with the fiscal precaution, do we want to go,” asked Armstrong. “Do we not go and save approximately $2,500? Do we go for a day?”
The board chipped in with their ideas.
“I don’t know if I feel comfortable spending that kind of money under the circumstances,” stated Sandy Griggs.
On the subject of money, treasurer David Fleming touched on a couple things during his report to the board. First, he did tell the board an income tax levy will go on the ballot this fall.
The board passed a resolution for the 2% income tax levy.
Fleming also told the board the 2014 bond by the district is in the process of being refunded.
“The broker put out bids to 61 banks this morning,” said Fleming. “This will save the taxpayers an estimated $100,000 a year in taxes.”
In a previous meeting, members of the community came forward about the possibility of adding former coach Larry Fruth to the name of the football field and stadium. However, before the process could begin, the district needed policy for such items.
The board agreed upon a policy, and hopes to have a committee in place to take action for the July or August meetings.
The board also heard from Jenny Tester, the district’s food service supervisor. She explained to the board how the district was using grant money to pay for meals for the students.
The board also:
• approved donations of $7,950 for the food pantry; $184.35 for NWOAL championships; $957.38 for track/soccer scoreboard graphics and $250 for homecoming.
• accepted the resignations of Jaz Bluhm, Christina Bergman, Olivia Selgo and Rhonda Borton.
• accepted the retirement of Brenda Aeschliman.
• approved the title revision of LaChelle Thomas from Technology Secretary to Technology Assistant.
• approved the transfer of Kyle Borton from fourth grade teacher to Assistant Director of Technology.
• approved the transfer of Bridget Benedict from middle school intervention specialist to elementary intervention specialist.
• approved the transfer of April Jackson from teacher aide to secretarial assistant.
• approved the transfer of Trudy Vasvery from three-hour cook to teacher aide.
• offered contracts to Sydney Nardo, Karin McGilvey, Kimberly Meridieth, Caleb Wyse, Rachel Nagy, Dawn Ankney and Veronica Canales.
• offered a limited contract to Melody Burress as full time bus driver.
• approved Nancy Badenhop as a sweeper, effective June 30.
• approved Mike Colon (cross country), Ray Martinez (football) and Sam Smith (football) as volunteer coaches.
• set breakfast price at $2 and lunch at $3.15 for K-12 students for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the 1:1 Chromebook Insurance payment at $30 for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved setting workbook fees at $35 for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a motion to enter into a shared services agreement between the district at all other Fulton County school districts to transport students to educational settings, extra-curricular activities and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.