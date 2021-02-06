@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education tackled a handful of agenda items during its February meeting held via teleconference on Friday afternoon.
During the personnel items, superintendent Troy Armstrong announced the retirement of Curt Crew as the director of technology on June 1. Armstrong recommended — and the board approved — the promotion of Josh Oyer from assistant to the new director.
Treasurer Dave Fleming talked about the school taking part in a Demand Response Participation Agreement. The plan is to power down all the systems in the school buildings for one week in the summer to help the peak energy season. In doing so, the district will receive a payment between $10,000-25,000 from JMI Consultants.
Fleming projected the district to receive around $22,000.
The board went into executive session and took no action.
In other business, the board:
• accepted donations of whole frozen chickens from Lisa Torres for the food pantry; wood for a raised flower bed for the primary school science center from Fulton Lumber; bags of coffee beans for the primary school sensory tables from Biggby Coffee; $725 from the athletic boosters for a high school cheer banner; $200 from Russ and Karen Dominique for middle school yearbooks; $3,800 from the athletic boosters for weightlifting racks; $250 from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 265 to the cheerleaders; one hog and the cost of processing, to the food pantry; a deep freezer and PVC pipe to the food pantry; and cash donations of $240 to the food pantry.
• approved Susana McLeod as a full-time bus driver and transferred McLeod from a four-hour elementary playground aide to a 3.9-hour playground aide.
• approved a request for unpaid parental leave from Elizabeth Davis.
• offered a one-year certified supplemental contract to Rebecca Stuckey as a junior high track coach.
• approved Tucker Armstrong (wrestling) and Natalie Miller and Derek Rupp (track) as volunteer coaches.
• approved Hunter Nofziger as a student athletic worker for the 2020-21 school year.
