WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education pushed through on a HVAC project for its school buildings plus honored a local company at its meeting Monday inside the Board of Education building.
The board okayed a lease-purchase resolution of $4,150,000 for equipment, including HVAC equipment and controls, LED lighting and other related energy conservation equipment. Most of the money, $3,2750,00 will go to Dynamix Energy Services to work on HVAC upgrades in buildings throughout the district.
In an addition to the agenda, the board made the resolution an emergency measure, which means the district does not need to take bids on the project.
The board also okayed a resolution on a substitute levy. It is a continuation of the substitute levy for 3.87 mills. The current levy is at 4.35 mills.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong opened the meeting by honoring Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing.
“The Ohio School Board Association allows for school districts to nominate businesses in their community who show great support of their school district,” said Wauseon Superintendent Troy Armstrong. “I have the privilege to nominate Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing for their great support of the school district. This is an opportunity for us as a school district to say thank you.”
The Wauseon Machine HR Manager, Crystal Escalera, and company CEO, Scott Anair, accepted the resolution on behalf of the business.
The board also:
• accepted donations of $395.50 from Fortmeyer Northwest, LLC for the Flowers for Food fundraiser and $1,000 from Scott Newman Insurance for the Elementary Food Pantry.
• approved fiscal year 2021 appropriations corrections and certificate of estimated resources.
• offered a two-year limited contract to Jill Shehorn as the Transportation Supervisor.
• offered a one-year limited certification contract to Garrett Grime as a seventh-grade math teacher.
• approved Dan Seiler as a substitute bus driver for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Mike Colon (cross country) and Sam Smith (football) as volunteer coaches.
