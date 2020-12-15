@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education held a short meeting via teleconference on Monday.
With a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Superintendent Troy Armstrong asked the board to again suspend and amend resolutions on how meetings will be held. The motion, which was done this past spring, was passed 4-0.
The board set a date of Jan. 11 for an organizational meeting.
The board also went into executive session for the consideration of employment. No action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved donations of 50 pounds of ground beef from Phil and Lisa Aeschliman to the elementary food pantry; donations of $198.75 from the class of 155, $100 from the Healthy Spot and $200 from Bill and Tina Blanchong to the food pantry; food from Lisa Miller and four boxes of FFA fruit from JB Stevens to the food pantry; $2,000 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for travel expenses; $4,000 from the athletic boosters for a NFHS camera; $1,999 from the athletic boosters to the district for Hudl; and $389.25 from the athletic boosters for NWOAL championship plaques.
• offered a one-year limited contract to Alizia Kudlica as a primary school sweeper.
• accepted the resignations of Rachel Smith (elementary reading coordinator) and Maria Martin (primary 8-hour sweeper).
• approved Melody Burress and Michelle Van Dam as substitute bus drivers.
• approved Xander Ankney and Aaryiah Hallett as pool workers for the 2020-21 school year.
• offered contracts to Shannon Burkholder (playground aide) and Barb Stuckey (reading coordinator).
• approved a motion to allow Lexus Stipp an early graduation and to be included in the class of 2021 ceremony.
• approved the completion of Sue Rinehart and Jamie Sattler of the Ohio Department of Eduaction’s 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program.
• approved the reappointment of Marc Matheny for a seven-year term, and for Jo Bruner to continue the term of Doug Holthues, and Tracy Behrman to continue the term of James Barber, for the Wauseon Public Library Board.
