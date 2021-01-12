@CNRandyR
WAUSEON – The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education heard reports from Eric Sauber and Troy Armstrong during its first meeting of 2021.
Sauber, who serves as the district’s operations supervisor, gave a report on everything he and his staff do for all the school buildings.
Armstrong gave a quick update on what has been going on inside the district buildings with no students in session. He said the some workers have been in painting the buildings and the bus drivers all worked on doing a deep cleaning of the district buses and have cleaned up the bus garage.
The meeting started with the election of officers for 2021, with Sandy Griggs elected president and Larry Fruth as vice president.
The board also heard a presentation from Bethann Simon on Fair School Funding Plans.
The board also:
• approved a donation of whole frozen chickens from Lisa Torres for the elementary food pantry.
• approved a donation of fresh fruits and vegetables from Rebecca Stuckey and Katie Miller for the food pantry.
• approved a donation of a book per student who uses the food pantry from Rustina Gochenour.
• approved cash donations totaling $4,050 for the food pantry.
• approved a donation of $2,225 from Wauseon Rotary for the Rotary One Grant.
• approved a donation of $642.38 from Lifetouch for the Wauseon Student Council.
• approved a donation of $300 from Marshall Fitness for high school swim team training equipment.
• approved the resignation of Lisa Rupp as a full-time bus driver, effective Jan. 7 and approved her as a substitute bus driver.
• accepted the resignation of Jasmine Ginoza as a primary school playground aide.
• offered Joe Allen (boys track), Kyle Borton (assistant track), Mike Colon (girls track), Christian Crew (junior high track), Trent Thomas (baseball), Mike Webster (junior high track) and Todd Wyse (assistant baseball) one-year limited certified supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Nick Lavinder (assistant softball), Steve Marks (assistant baseball), Mark Schang (head softball), Tom Vernot (assistant track) and Derek Zimmerman (boys tennis) one-year limited outside supplement contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
•approved Ron Burget (softball), JD Douglass (baseball), Dylan Leu (baseball), Roy Norman (softball) and Brandon Schantz (baseball) as volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the hiring for up to four COVID-19 coordinators to be paid using the funds received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.