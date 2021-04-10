@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Schools Board of Education heard from teachers in the district on two programs run by the district during an afternoon meeting on Friday at Wauseon Elementary School.
First, the board heard from two teachers — Stacy Beaverson and Amy Kreiner — and two students — Skyler William and Katie Smith — on the 21st Century After School program.
The program runs from Monday-Thursday from 2:45-5:15 p.m. and helps students engage in all aspects of school life.
The board also heard from Elementary Principal Theresa Vietmeier and teacher Hope Wood on the Level Literacy Intervention (LLI) program, which starts for third grade students who are struggling in certain aspects of school.
The board also:
• accepted donations of $737 for the food pantry; $72 for the speech team; $250.85 for NWOAL wrestling plaques; 11 pallets of bottled water.
• offered Brodie Nofziger a one-year limited certified contract as a high school social studies teacher.
• accepted the resignations of Mallorie Hannon (teacher aide), Hannah Miedema (speech language pathologist) and Jean LaFountain (WHS sweeper).
• offered one-year limited certified contracts to: Lydia Badenhop, Sabrina Bethel, Brittani Gerken, Garrett Grime, Hannah Miedema, McKalyn Roth, Derek Rupp, Daniel Snyder and Anna Vogelsong.
• offered two-year limited certified contract to: Shayla Benecke, Bridget Benedict, Christina Bergaman, Tina Blanchong, Jaz Bluhm, Samantha Burkholder, Sarah Burkholder, Christian Crew, Derek Eddings, Victoria Hanson, Allison Hilton, Stephanie King, Lauren Martinez, Abbie Mathews, Shawn Moore, Brittany Schroeder, Olivia Selgo, Casey Smith, Rebecca Stuckey and Brittany Webster.
• offered continuing classified contracts to: Courtney Badenhop, Barbara Diaz, April Jackson, Susan Morgan, Gwen Murry, Karen Rees, Laurie vonSeggern and Kayla Wyse.
• offered a one-year limited classified contract to Dawn Kauffman.
• offered two-year limited classified contracts to: Shaina Baldwin, Mark Bontrager, Rhonda Borton, Shannon Burkholder, Lynne Clay, Michael Drenning, Heidi Klingensmith, Alizia Kudlica, Susana McLeod, Laura Nafziger, Linda Piasecki, MacKenzie Robison, Trent Sauber, Bethann Simon, Barb Stuckey and Trudy Vasvery.
• offered one-year athletic supplemental contracts to: Joe Allen (HS cross country), Tammy Ankney (JH cross country), Courtey Badenhop (fall and winter HS cheerleading), Tom Burkholder (aquatics director), Chad Burt (boys HS basketball), Charles Carr (HS girls bowling), Casey Elson (HS boys soccer), Tracy Elson (assistant HS boys soccer), Maggie Leu (fall and winter JH cheerleading), Terry Lind (assistant HS football), Michael Marshall (girls HS golf), Kody Moden (HS girls tennis, boys bowling), Shawn Moore (head football coach), Mike Ritter (HS wrestling coach), Derek Rupp (assistant football coach), Brandon Schroeder (HS girls soccer), Tony Schuette (HS swimming coach), Dan Seiler (HS girls basketball), Trent Thomas (assistant football coach), Nick Tule (freshmen football coach), Jeff Vasvery (assistant girls soccer), Tom Vernot (assistant cross country), Mike Webster (assistant football) and Todd Wyse (seventh grade football).
• offered one-year limited non-athletic supplemental contracts to: Tammy Ankney (junior class advisor), Adam Baird (Spanish Club — half), Katie Black (FFA), Jaz Bluhm (assistant instrumental), Don Clark (instrumental ensembles, orchestra director and stage crew manager/advisor), Mike Colon (Art Club), Lindsay Gordon (MS/ES Art Club), Victoria Hanson (junior class advisor), Kim Hinton (quiz bowl), Joy Hutchinson (student council and JH Honor Society), Laura Leininger (FCCLA), Katie Miller (student council — half), Dolores Muller (speech team), Jason Robinson (mock trial, fall play director, spring musical director), Jack Smolenski (marching band auxiliary), Ryan Soekarmoen (assistant instrumental specialist), Jenna Storrer (girls Christian Fellowship), Rebecca Stuckey (student council — half), Chris Thomas (FFA), James Vaughn (vocal ensembles, spring musical assistant), Sheila Vernot (district mentor coordinator), Laura Vorwerk (National Honor Society), Terri Westfall (quiz bowl) and Tatiana Wright (Spanish club — half).
• offered a one-year limited athletic contract to Allie Riegsecker as the HS assistant cheerleading coach.
• approved the architect agreement authorization with Poggemeyer Design Group for the roofing project.
• approved 2021 graduation requirements.
