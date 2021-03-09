@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — Looking into a deficit of over $2.5 million, the Wauseon Exempted Schools Board of Education heard about the idea of an income tax levy for the district.
“We’ve been placed in fiscal precaution,” said district treasurer David Fleming. “As a part of that precaution, we have to eliminate that.”
If nothing is done to fix the current issue, six staff members would be cut on Jan. 2022 with another 20 cut for the following school year.
“What’s going to fix this problem is an income tax levy,” said Fleming. “As we talk about a levy campaign, I’d like to change the language from plan to decision.” They did pass a concerned action plan on the issue.
The board opened the meeting with a report from the district’s Director of Instructional Services, Michelle Leatherman, on social-emotional learning. They also joined other schools in the NWOAL and approved to stay committed to the NWOAL.
The board also:
— approved donations of an AED and wall bracket from the Fulton County Heart Radiothon.
— approved cash donations of $1,686.15 to the food pantry.
— approved a donation of various gallons of paint from Wauseon ACE to the art department.
— approved a $50 donation from Black Swamp Arts Council to the art department.
— accepted the retirement of high school social studies teacher Frederick Collar.
— accepted the retirements of bus drivers Dennis and Rebecca Peabody.
— offered a one-year limited administrative contract to Sonia Jacobs as the district COVID-19 coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.
— approved Michael Colon as a substitute van driver.
— approved Michael Colon, Tracy Elson, Joy Hutchinson, Matt Hutchinson, Ashley Oyer, Bob Schultz and Santana Villarreal as OHSAA tournament workers.
— approved Poggemeyer Design Group as the architect for the primary school roof project.
