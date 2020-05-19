@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education handled monetary and personnel issues in its meeting held via teleconference on Monday evening.
The board approved the following personnel items: the non-renewal contract of Pamela Waugh, transportation supervisor; a three-year administrative contract to Jennifer Grime; continuing contracts to bus drivers, Sabrina Hartson, Jenna Henricks, Michelle Myers, Dennis Peabody, Rebecca Peabody, Karen Rees, Jill Shehorn, Beverly Tanner and Sara Tanner; a limited bus driver contact to Heidi Klingensmith, retroactive to April 15, 2019; two-year limited contracts to bus drivers, Pamela Miller and Christopher Yackee; one-year limited certified contract to Hannah Miedema to Wauseon speech language pathologist, two days a week; the retirement of Tracy Beck; the transfer of Catie Lemley from seventh-grade to eighth-grade math teacher; the transfer of Mackenzie Robison from a high school sweeper to head custodian; and the resignation of Lori Grime and Stephanie Duvall, teacher aides.
The board approved the following one-year limited supplemental contracts: Kyle Borton (seventh-grade football); Tom Burkholder (diving); James Douglass (seventh-grade basketball); Troy Gype (ninth-grade basketball); Noah Parsons (eighth-grade football); Brittany Schroeder (assistant swimming coach); David Storrer (assistant boys basketball coach); Kyle Storrer (JV boys basketball coach); Joe Torres (assistant wrestling coach); Nick Tule (assistant wrestling coach); Michael Webster (eighth-grade basketball coach); Roger Wilson (seventh-grade football coach); and Todd Wyse (eighth-grade football coach).
The board also approved Saul Triana as a volunteer football coach.
The board approved extended time for Katie Beck (60 days); Samantha Burkholder (four days); Jessica Gerig (four days); Laura Leininger (10 days); Kaitlin Szozda (eight days); Chris Thomas (60 days); Laura Vorwerk (13 days) and Terri Wastfall (13 days).The board approved the following donations: food items for the elementary food pantry from the Wauseon Rotary Club; $69.70 from from Olivia and Carter Beck for the elementary food pantry; ground beef for the elementary food pantry from Phil and Lisa Aeschliman; food items for the elementary food pantry from Keith O’Brien; $120 from Harlen and Luann Goertzen for the elementary food pantry; food items for the elementary food pantry from True North Church; $100 from Larry and Sharon Fruth for the elementary food pantry; $30 from Susan Wines for the elementary food pantry; food items for the elementary food pantry from Dave and Andrea Sauber; food items for the elementary food pantry from Denise Bauman; bags of potatoes for the elementary food pantry from Mrs. Dennis potato farm; $1,000 from Brant and Robin Darnell for the elementary food pantry; tomatoes and peppers for the elementary food pantry from Nature Fresh; food items for the elementary food pantry from Randy and Gwen Wills; food items for the elementary food pantry from Harlie and Addison Hensley; $150 from Deborah Johnston for the elementary food pantry; $50 from Justine Johnson for the elementary food pantry; $200 from Bill and Tina Blanchong for the elementary food pantry; $500 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for NWOAL championship plaques; $545 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for track meet software and computer; $915 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for a high jump pit cover; $1,200 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for bowling shirts; $2,000 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for tournament travel expenses; $4,500 for Wauseon Athletic Boosters for batting cage; $150 from Wauseon Eye Care for senior yard signs; $25 from Billy and Rebecca Meyer for senior yard signs; $50 from Don’s Automotive Group for senior yard signs; $100 from Earl Mechanical Services for senior yard signs; $100 from Fulton Lumber for senior yard signs; $100 from Archbold Refuse Service for senior yard signs; $50 for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce for senior yard signs; $125 for Cordy Insurance Agency for senior yard signs; $500 from Janet Cochran for student lunches; $500 from First Christian Church Mission Group for the elementary food pantry; $500 from the First Christian Church Women’s Fellowship for the elementary food pantry; four boxes of bagged meals from Ellen Mann at Project 216 for the elementary food pantry; 35 – one-pound bags of sausage from Glenn and Viola Coblentz for the elementary food pantry; hog donation from Doug and Elena Kutzli for the elementary food pantry; $30 from Wauseon Chamber to Wauseon Schools via T-shirt sales; $100 from Tomahawk Trot to Wauseon athletic department for practice relay batons.
The board also:
• approved the creation of a new fund, the 21st Century After School Support.
• approved modifications an supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations.
• approved the modifications and supplement modifications to the fiscal year 2020 certificate of estimated resources.
• approved the fiscal year five-year forecast.
• approved levy renewal.
• approved the assistant to the treasurer payroll as the credit card compliance officer.
• approved the purchase of property/fleet/liability/excess liability insurance at a 1.4 percent increase from the previous year.
• approved the 2021 student activity budget.
• approved the first reading if the NEOLA bylaw policy revisions on interdistrict open enrollment.
• approved the 2020 graduation class list of 147 students, pending successful completion of all state and local requirements.
• heard report from Jennifer Grime, special education director.
The board went into executive session, but took no action.
