WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education met in regular session Monday with a light agenda.
The 2020-21 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association was approved by the board.
Elementary school principal Theresa Vietmeier gave an update on programs and activities in her building.
Donations accepted by the board included: $1,000 from an anonymous donor to cover student admissions to girls basketball; $1,000 from Don’s Automotive for scholarship awards; $1,645 from Tomahawk Wrestling Club for the wrestling warm ups; $100 from the American Public Works Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter for the Art Club Paint and Plow contest, third place; $274 from Joe Nafziger and Everence Financial for the food bank; 100 pounds of bulk hamburger, taco shells and Hamburger Helper from the Wauseon Rotary Club for the food bank; hats and gloves from the Christ United Methodist Church to the primary school; and $450 from the VFW for supplies for the 21st Century program.
Members of the superintendent’s student advisory council recognized were Eli Delgado and Macy Gerig, freshmen; Andrew Eberle and Eva Mennetti, sophomores; Benjamin Allan and Bailey McGuire, juniors; Megan Carroll and Noah Tesler, seniors.
Pool workers approved for the 2019-20 school year were Ashley Freeston and Natalie Kuntz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.