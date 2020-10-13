WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education handed out commendations and also heard from two concerned parents during its monthly meeting Monday.
The first commendation was to Wauseon High School senior Noah Becker, who was named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
High school principal Keith Leatherman gave a rundown to the board how the senior made the list.
“In October of last year, Noah took the pre-ACT and this past April, they identified the 50,000 highest scorers across the nation,” said Leatherman.
“In April, they narrow that down and the top 16,000 continue on for the National Merit Scholarship. Noah just missed that. His score was right there. The remaining 34,000, they recognize as commended students. Noah is one and we haven’t had one in quite some time.”
Next, three members of the board were commended for their years of service. Sandy Griggs was commended for 35 years of service on the school board; Larry Fruth was commended for 15 years and Rick Stidham was commended for 10 years.
“It’s important to recognize you as board members,” said Superintendent Troy Armstrong.
“I think it is important for the community to know how all five of our board members work every day behind the scenes, doing what they do.”
During the public participation portion of the meeting, two parents addressed the board about an issue with bus routes.
“We’re here to try to get a bus issue resolved since the beginning of school,” said Angie Wasnich. “The bus driver is not nice at all. She yells at our children consistently. She was more 10 minutes early one day. She told the children that if they were not at the bus stop on time, she was leaving them. If they were not at the bus stop, she would pull away, even if she saw them coming, she would leave them. I have a dozen kids I’m responsible for getting to and from the bus stop as a babysitter. That does not sit well with me.”
Wasnich told the board the trouble has led to issues with wanting to ride the bus.
“I have kids that don’t want to ride the bus, my kids included, who don’t want to ride the bus because she singles them out. They have to sit at the front of the bus, when every other stop can sit wherever they would like. It’s just been a struggle this school year. I’m sure what the issue is to not be able to get our children to school on time.”
Wasnich went on to other concerns.
“There are a dozen kids that have to cross the street,” Wasnich said of a change in the bus stop. “It’s creating some issues with the kids. She was dropping them off and leaving and not crossing the kids at first. Now, she’s not making sure all kids have been crossed when they should be. They (kids) are all confused by what’s going on.”
Wasnich went on to tell the board she is following the chain of command to the school board.
“I did talk to the bus driver at the beginning of the school year,” said Wasnich. “I’ve talked to Mrs. Shehorn (transportation supervisor) about it and I’ve emailed Mr. Armstrong. I’ve asked them to both come and observe the stop and why I have an issue with the way it is done.”
During his report, treasurer Dave Fleming told the board the importance of the emergency levy on the ballot.
“We projected a $1.5 million deficit in May of last year,” said Fleming. “Now, I’m at about the same number.”
The board also heard a report from Leatherman on the high school graduation requirements.
The board also went into executive session to discuss the employment of an employee. No action was taken.
The board also:
• approved donations totaling $830 in memory of David Scott to the high school choir theater programs.
• approved donations of $2,420 from the athletic boosters for wrestling singlets; $560 for an AED outdoor cabinet; $490 for girls golf pullovers; $954 for a golf ranger finder.
• approved a donation of $50 for food services.
• approved a donation of $250 to the Wauseon student activities.
• accepted the resignations of John Goldsmith as sweeper and Melanie Hoot as cook.
• approved the request from Serenity Rogers for early graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.