@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — With the passage of the continuing levy, the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education heard an update on the five-year forecast from treasurer David Fleming at a Friday afternoon meeting. With the passing levy, the district plans to be in the black for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.
Speaking of the levy passage, superintendent Troy Armstrong wanted to thank the community for its continued support.
“I thought it would be important that the board recognize our community,” he said.
At the end of the meeting, the board heard a report from primary school principal Blake Young on the PAX Good Behavior Game, which is being taught in used in the primary school.
The board also:
• approved donations of $350 from Worthington Industries to the transportation department for purchase of coats; $500 worth of supplies for Walmart to the primary school; and $500 from the Fulton County Pork Producers to the FFA.
• approved the offer of a one-year limited contract to Chris Zirkle as the archery advisor.
• approved Alan Albright, Todd Bingham, Kevin Kreiner and Eric Puehler as volunteer coaches.
• approved Tammy Ankney, Jill Armstrong, Troy Armstrong, Shelly Borton, Mark Britsch, Chad Burt, Mike Colon, Casey Elson, Tracy Elson, Joy Hutchinson, Matt Hutchinson, Keith Leatherman, Ryan O’Dell, Ashley Oyer, Bob Schultz and Santana Villarreal as tournament workers.
• approved Ashley Fisher as a student pool worker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.