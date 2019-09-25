• Fulton County

Breakfast buffet:

The Sons of the American Legion at Wauseon American Legion Post 265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, will host a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 5.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon and toast with coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for veterans, $6 for ages 8-12, under 8 eat free with a paid adult.

