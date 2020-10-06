WAUSEON — After careful consideration, and for the first time in 59 years, the Wauseon Rotary Club has determined that it must cancel the annual Rotary auction, which was slated for the end of October.
Rotary president Toni Schindler stated, “We now are shifting our focus on making the 2021 auction a success.”
The club has utilized funds raised from this event to improve the quality of life in the Wauseon community. The Biddle Park Complex, Homecoming Park, and the new Indian Hill Trails, adjacent to Homecoming Park, are all examples of the investment the club has made in the community.
“We are very proud of our accomplishments,” Schindler noted, “but so much of the credit goes back to our community. Without their support of donating items for our auctions, and coming out to purchase items from our auctions, we wouldn’t have been able to contribute over $5.5 million back into the community in the past years.”
The Wauseon Rotary Club will still accept donations to be held for the 2021 auction. To make arrangements for a pick-up or drop-off, call Rotarian Bill Drummer at 419-822-7941.
