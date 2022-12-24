WAUSEON — Some changes to local parks are in the plans for this city in the coming years.
The city’s park board and tree commission met together recently to investigate a forestry program at the park, according to Scott Stiriz, president of council. Some large trees have been removed and some limbs have fallen in the park so the committees are asking for input on a more detailed plan for the park concerning risk management.
Regional Forester Stephanie Miller was present at the meeting and offered to do a risk management plan for the park. Her report can detail pruning guidelines, target risks, young tree training and mature tree care. Additionally, Laura Kemp proposed the idea that part of Homecoming Park could be used for native grasslands, an oak savanna and woodlands.
“The idea is to extend Indian Hills trails so many people can walk and enjoy the natural setting,” said Kemp. “This would also lower the time spent on mowing as the area would require minimal maintenance from the city.”
Both committees liked Kemp’s idea and submitted it to the council for vote. After discussion of the native grassland council agreed to the recommendation, but in a smaller area of Homecoming Park than recommended.
Council also voted for Miller to perform the risk management for Reighard Park.
Too, council approved the city’s 2023 budget with Member Steve Schneider reporting that it has been considered page by page beforehand.
Two ordinances and three resolutions received first readings from council.
Resolutions that have received scrutiny in the past few meetings for merit pay and wage increases were passed on emergency basis. When a resolution is passed as an emergency, procedural rules are suspended and approval by the council moves the legislation to immediate implementation upon the mayor’s signature.
The first resolution eliminated the tying of merit raises to annual evaluations. The second approved a wage increase for full-time, non-union employees.
Both of the resolutions take effect upon signature by Mayor Kathy Huner.
In a resolution that also was passed on emergency basis, council voted to authorize Huner to enter into an agreement to provide life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurances to full-time employees in the city.
In other news, the council:
• heard a report from the building and grounds committee. The committee considered the purchase of a property on Glenwood Avenue. After discussion it was decided the city was not interested in the property.
• approved a 4% increase for the clerk of council’s compensation as discussed in a personnel meeting before the meeting.
• authorized Huner, by emergency legislation, to enter into an agreement to provide life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurances to full-time employees.
