WAUSEON — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the city.
Killed was Doris Waite, 85, of 15152 Ohio 2.
According to the Wauseon Police Department, at 8:45 a.m., Waite was on the Rails to Trails walking path, crossing in the 700 block of North Shoop Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle.
Waite was taken by Wauseon EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, where she was pronounced dead.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending an investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the incident. The accident report will be forwarded to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.
