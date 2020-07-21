WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council passed a handful of emergency resolutions during Monday’s meeting.
Council passed a resolution to adopt the Fulton County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan is a revised plan from the 2015 mitigation plan.
Council also passed a resolution to clean up language on a parks and rec tax levy. Council passed a resolution to vacate a previous levy and instead passed a new levy at a lower rate of 2 mills from the current 2.6 mills.
Also passed was a resolution for the mayor to enter into an agreement with either Constellation or Energy Harbor LLC to provide electricity for the city’s street lights.
The city usually waits until the last minute and passes the emergency motion to get the best bid as possible for the electricity.
The final resolution passed allowed the mayor to execute documents necessary to obtain funds for the downtown Wauseon ramp project.
Council closed the meeting with a half-hour discussion on a tabled legislation transferring oversight of the city’s recreation programs from the Wauseon Recreation Association to the city’s park board.
The resolution was tabled with a 3-2 vote with one abstention.
During her report, city finance director Jamie Giguere told council and the mayor the finance office would be closed until at least July 27 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the office.
Any bills passed that would require checks written may have to wait.
Council also approved a report, but took no action on a building and grounds committee meeting on fishing at Rotary Pond.
