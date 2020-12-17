WAUSEON — A Wauseon outbuilding and vehicle were heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning.
The Wauseon Fire Department was dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to a fire at 16254 County Road C. Initial reports showed heavy smoke and fire coming from a structure at the property. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found an outbuilding and vehicle with heavy fire involvement. The blaze was quickly contained. An excavator was brought to the scene to help pull apart debris for extinguishment.
Fire departments from Archbold, Ridgeville Township and Morenci, Mich., assisted at the blaze and the scene was cleared at 7:42 a.m. At this time, the fire remains under investigation.
According to the Fulton County auditor's website, the property is owned by Philip and Shirley Crossgrove.
Also assisting was the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
