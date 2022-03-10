WAUSEON — With the recent passage of an ordinance, the City of Wauseon moves closer to new development on Seneca Drive.
On Monday evening, Wauseon City council heard the third and final reading of the ordinance designating the Seneca Drive Incentive District as a new development area. There are a total of 19 lots available to be developed according to information obtained from Keith Torbet, director of public works in the city.
According to Torbet, “Now that everything is passed, the developer now has the ‘go-ahead’ for construction.” Speaking about how long construction would take, Torbet said, “The developer is in the design phase right now. Once that is finished, infrastructure and road plans can go to the EPA.” He indicated that the wait time with the Ohio EPA was variable and could be a short or a long period of time depending on many variables.
Too, Torbet added, “Once the EPA approves the plans, construction on one or two of the proposed builds would start 4-6 weeks afterward.” He also indicated that the plan is a couple builds every six months, and that there is a possibility that other builders would want to join in the development.
“We are hoping for a start to building in the fall of 2022 with possible finish by winter/spring of 2022-23,” said Torbet.
Asked about the possibility of other opportunities like this in the city, Torbet said that he has been contacted by other developers but “no one has made any official plans. There is interest in the area for development and this ordinance is a good way to help the developer up front and the city and schools in the long run.”
Mayor Kathy Huner gave summary of her 2021 annual report and said that many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, saying, “The city is slowly returning to pre-COVID times.”
Among other important points of her report, Huner highlighted the first residential TIF project and improvements around the city are taking place in the form of infrastructure, sidewalks and roads.
In other news, the council:
• heard report from the Director of Finance Jamie Giguere that revenues from income tax were up 6.7% from 2021 and that people are using the online platform for filing.
• accepted newly elected Clerk of Council Adrienne Baumgartner whose term began March 7 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024. Mayor Huner administered the oath of office.
• approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to advertise and accept bids for reconstruction of South Brunell. The resolution bypassed the rules by declaring it an emergency.
• approved second reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into agreement with Dillin control Systems for engineering services.
• approved final reading of resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General for collection of delinquent taxes.
