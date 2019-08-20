WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council members voted Monday to approve a change for assistant city law directors through an ordinance which amends current legislation.
The ordinance passed as an emergency names Kevin Whitlock as assistant law director at a salary of $600 per month, and the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) will be paid on this salary amount.
Jan Stamm has retired as assistant law director under PERS. He will continue to serve as an assistant law director, but will not receive direct compensation from the city. His hours will be included in the law director’s billing and compensation.
Stephen Maloney and Kayla Baker also will serve as uncompensated assistant law directors under those same terms.
The first reading was given to an ordinance authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with Clinton Township for fire and emergency protection services.
Council also accepted the recommendation of the utility committee to have King Excavating to invoice the city for $600 worth of excavating work completed at 312 Indian Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.