WAUSEON — Water and sewage rates here will increase beginning this fall if upcoming legislation passes.
On Tuesday evening, Wauseon City Council heard a report by Councilman Brandon Tijerina from the utility meeting that focused on increases in water and sewage rates for residents. Finance Director Jamie Giguere provided visual aids to show reasons for the increase of water and sewage rates, and what the increases would look like.
The water rate increases are proposed as follows: 5% for 2022, 5% for 2023 and 4% for 2024, as explained by Tijerina.
The committee also recommended to remove the debt service fee before the sewage rate increase is implemented.
This will alleviate service customers from paying both a service fee and the increases.
With no increase for 2022, the recommended new rates for sewage fees are: 9% increase for 2023 and 7.5% increase for 2024.
The recommendations for multi-year water and sewage rate increases for 2022-24 as indicated were approved with only one opposing vote.
The next step for council is to vote on a resolution approving the increases.
With the projected date for increases Sept. 1, the resolution is expected to appear soon on council’s agenda.
In another matter, Director of Public Service Keith Torbet reported that the Brunell Street reconstruction project is ahead of schedule.
Water and sanitary lines have been installed, and have already passed all the required inspections. The project is expected to end Aug. 1.
Torbet also reported that the city pool’s Snack Shack was recently inspected by the Fulton County Health Department and passed. He said that the pool had almost 10,000 visitors in the month of June.
In his report, Gigere also reported on recent success a the pool, saying that it had brought in $64,000 for the month of June — this amount includes both concessions and admissions. Giguere also reported that income tax revenue for the year is up 13% from this time in 2021.
Mayor Kathy Huner announced her appointment of Brody Weber to the planning commission for a term extending through the remainder of the year. Weber’s term began Tuesday.
