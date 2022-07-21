WAUSEON — This city’s council has moved forward with plans to increase sewer and water rates.
Two new pieces of legislation modifying the rate schedule for the sewer and water rates were on the table for first readings at council’s meeting Monday evening.
At the last meeting on July 5, the council had accepted the utility committee’s recommendations to amend the rates. The two pieces of legislation will return for two more readings before adoption.
Council member Brandon Tijerina reported on the July 13 utility committee meeting and explained that ARS representative Michele Ryder attended the meeting to address options for garbage and recycling collection in the city. Ryder explained the city’s agreement with ARS could be customized to fit current needs.
The committee looked at the different options, including:
• ability to choose different sizes of trash cans for pick up.
• continuing with the sticker system currently in use.
• implementing a combination of trash tags and trash canisters.
With a six-week window to choose options the council decided to move forward on the process.
Concerning the reconstruction work on Brunell Street, Director of Public Service Keith Torbet said the project is ahead of schedule with the estimated completion date of Aug. 1.
Water and sanitary sewer lines are done and the poles for Toledo Edison have been moved. Coming up soon, the McDonald’s restaurant will be closed for reconstruction on July 31.
Torbet also said that the work to the steps at the municipal building have been successfully completed.
In other news, council:
• suspended the rules and passed a resolution authorizing the director of finance to establish a new fund for depositing administration of funds from the Certain OneOhio opioid settlement.
• discussed the upcoming homecoming event and parade.
• discussed the upcoming ethics event on Aug. 5.
• was reminded of “Movie Night in the Park” tonight at Reighard Park where “Encanto” will be shown. The event is hosted by the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.
