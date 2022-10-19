WAUSEON — Merit-based pay will not be used to determine pay increases for municipal employees with the recent approval of a recommendation from the finance committee at Monday night's Wauseon City Council session.
Council Member Sarah Heising reported at Monday's meeting that the finance committee had looked over the merit-based pay increase for employees and decided to step away from it. Heising said that the meeting was to discuss some alternative options for the increase. The two basic options included either a percentage increase or a bonus.
After discussion and input received from department leaders, the committee decided that a percentage increase would be the best option. That amount of the increase could be determined yearly based on the city's finances.
The council then approved the committee's recommendation.
Full- and part-time employees of the city, excluding seasonal workers, will receive a percentage increase. The city now awaits more information from the finance department before naming the amount of the percentage increase for this year.
Council Member Harold Stickley asked whether the increase was for non-union members. Council Member Shane Chamberlin said, "yes, we can only affect non-union employees."
The council also approved a first reading of a resolution that permits the mayor of the city to accept the lowest bid and enter into a contract with the lowest bidder for a refuse franchise.
A second reading was approved on a resolution to allow the city to reimburse capital from the Brunell Street rebuild with the tax exempt debt from the State of Ohio.
Stickley asked for the resolution to be moved to emergency status. The council agreed with its approval. Because of this move, the usual rules have been suspended and the resolution takes effect as soon as Mayor Kathy Huner signs it.
In other news, council:
• was advised by Huner that Trick-or-Treat in the city is 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• heard a report from the tree commission that John Alexander had submitted a list of several diseased trees that need to be removed.
