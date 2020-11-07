WAUSEON — A Wauseon man was sentenced to prison here recently in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on an assault charge.
Judge Jeffery Robinson sentenced Ian Adams, 20, to a 4 1/2-year prison term on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman.
Charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Haselman’s office and defense attorney Joe Urenovitch of Whitehouse.
Adams appeared in the hearing via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Adams had been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in July.
The felonious assault charge alleged that on June 15-16 Adams caused serious physical harm to another man (Tony Hess).
The other two charges that were dismissed alleged that he trespassed in an occupied structure in a trailer court on Road 5-2 just east of Delta on the same dates. He also allegedly inflicted, or attempt to inflict, serious physical harm to another person while attempting or committing a theft offense.
