ARCHBOLD — A Fulton County man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near here.
Killed was Merlon Proudfoot, 95, Wauseon.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday at Fulton County Road 22 and F in German Township, a vehicle driven by Proudfoot was westbound and failed to stop. His vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Erdman, 21, Toledo. Both vehicles came to rest off the side of the roadway.
Proudfoot taken by air ambulance to Parkview, Fort Wayne, where he died. Erdman was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.