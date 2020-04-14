Carousel - light bar

ARCHBOLD — A Fulton County man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near here.

Killed was Merlon Proudfoot, 95, Wauseon.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday at Fulton County Road 22 and F in German Township, a vehicle driven by Proudfoot was westbound and failed to stop. His vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Erdman, 21, Toledo. Both vehicles came to rest off the side of the roadway.

Proudfoot taken by air ambulance to Parkview, Fort Wayne, where he died. Erdman was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries.

Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

