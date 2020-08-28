MAUMEE — A Fulton County man died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
Killed was Richard Reucher III, 35, Wauseon.
According to troopers of the Swanton post at 9:42 a.m., westbound Ohio Turnpike traffic was slowing for a prior crash because a dump truck loaded with gravel had overturned. A semi driven by Kenneth Gross, 61, West Chicago, Ill., had come to a stop in left lane when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Reucher. The Reucher rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch.
Gross was not injured.
The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately three hours.
Assisting at the scene were the Springfield Township Fire Department and Ohio Turnpike maintenance department.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
