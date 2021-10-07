RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A two-vehicle crash near here Thursday afternoon claimed a Wauseon man's life and injured the second driver.
Robert Nofziger, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Henry County roads U and 17E in Freedom Township, about three miles northeast of Ridgeville Corners. The crash was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jamie Damman, 29, Archbold, was taken from the scene by a ProMedica air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with "suspected serious injury." But the extent of her injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the crash investigation and report, Nofziger was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on County Road 17E when he failed to stop for the stop sign at County Road U. His vehicle collided with Damman's Kia Telluride SUV, which then struck a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection, snapping it off and coming to rest on part of the pole.
Both drivers were wearing safety belts, according to the crash report.
Nofziger's four-door sedan came to rest further west on the same side of County Road U in a bean field.
The collision not only broke off the aforementioned utility pole, but also caused electrical wires to come down. Therefore, Toledo Edison was called to the scene and sent several trucks to mitigate the hazard and replace the power pole.
Ridgeville Township Fire Department was called to the scene as was Napoleon EMS to provide a second unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.