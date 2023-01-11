WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned a number of indictments recently, according to Prosecutor T. Luke Jones' office, including a Wauseon man who allegedly caused the death of another person through a drug overdose.
James Anderson, 63, Wauseon, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on May 16 Anderson caused the death of Jeffrey Fall of Wauseon "as a proximate result" of the defendant's trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Also indicted were:
• Anthony Keough, 24, Wauseon, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 8 he engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 and on Dec. 15 he had sexual contact with another person by compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
• Timothy Fonseca, 30, Fayette, for three counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 7 he caused, or attempted to cause, harm to three persons with a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.
• Daniel Lane Jr., 34, Wauseon, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Quinten Miller, 35, Wauseon, for abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female family or household member on Dec. 3, having been convicted of domestic violence two times previously. He also allegedly restrained the victim.
• Devin Leitner, 24, 539 Defiance Crossing, Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Josue Luna, 27, Archbold, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant household member on Dec. 21.
