WAUSEON — The 2022 budget and a State of Ohio recognition were a few of the items on a short agenda for the city council's meeting Monday.

Keith Torbet, director of the city's Public Service Department reported that on Oct. 29, the state's Ohio Dam Safety Organization (ODSO), one of the five divisions of the Water Management Association of Ohio (WMAO), named Wauseon the "2021 Best Maintained Dam in the State of Ohio".

According to the WMAO website, "The mission of the...ODSO is to promote dam safety in the state by establishing a partnership between dam owners, operators, engineers and regulators. ODSO provides a forum for education and discussion on dam safety related issues and provides a voice for all concerned in the formation and implementation of dam safety policy in the State of Ohio."

Torbet thanked on his team who had helped the city to win this award.

Finance talk also was highlighted with the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the director of finance to increase or decrease line items within the year 2021. The council passed the first reading with full assent.

Jamie Giguere, the finance director, also reported that work on the 2022 budget continues and that the audit has been completed with no issues. Giguere also reported that revenues from income taxes are up 11% from 2019, 7% from 2018 and 3% from 2017.

In other news, the council:

• heard the first reading of an ordinance concerning sewer connections and charges.

• heard from the Police Chief Kevin Chittenden that Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 30 went off without any major issues.
 
• reminded that leaf collection has started and leaves should not be raked to the streets.
 
• heard from Fire Chief Rick Sluder that EMS contracts come effective on Jan. 1, and that currently the FD is having issues with delivery of equipment and supplies — some supplies could take up to six months for delivery.
 
 
 

