WAUSEON — A house in Fulton County sustained extensive damage from a fire early Saturday morning.
According to a report released on Wednesday from Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder, crews were called at 2:42 a.m. to the home of Scott Brenneman, 08145 County Road 14, Wauseon. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home. Sluder noted that the fire’s origin was likely in the attic.
Brenneman and Julie Strub were able to exit the home with two dogs after they were awakened and smelled smoke.
Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Delta and Morenci, Mich.
The roof reportedly collapsed from the fire damage. A vehicle parked near the home was damaged as well.
Sluder reported approximately $64,000 in damage to the home and its contents.
