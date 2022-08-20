WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council here held a special meeting on Monday with a focus on financial issues.
Scott Stiriz, the president of council, opened the meeting with a summary of finance committee reports. The committee had two recommendations:
• transfer funds from the general fund to the debt reduction for TIF improvement.
• eliminate merit-based pay raises on evaluation from the compensation plan. This second recommendation includes employees and the clerk of council.
Though both recommendations passed, Councilman Brandon Tijerina said that council needs more information about how the employees view the second recommendation.
Mayor Kathy Huner said that there are options for that input. The finance committee will likely meet multiple times on this matter. There was much discussion among the council on this issue and the members clarified that this recommendation does not get rid of merit pay. It merely eliminates the link between the evaluation process and merit pay.
The council plans as a second step to send a survey to employees to gather information on the topic.
Finally, before adjourning council heard the first reading of an ordinance that authorizes the director of finance to increase or decrease line items within the various specific and named funds to round out the 2022 fiscal year.
