WAUSEON — The Wauseon City Council heard reports from city department heads and pushed back a plan to raise city water rates in a meeting held on Monday.
Councilman Harold Stickley gave the buildings and grounds committee update, where the group approved a recommendation on veterans’ banners being hung up downtown.
Both Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Police Chief Kevin Chittenden were asked about COVID-19 PPE (personal protection equipment). Each told the council they are currently okay in equipment.
Chittenden also announced the Wauseon Police Department K-9 unit is set to retire after 10 years. He plans to replace the K-9, but not until the coronavirus stay-at-home orders have been lifted and training can begin.
City finance director Jaime Giguere told council that the city received a stimulus check for an amount around $5,800.
Also, the council pushed back a plan on water rates. City water rates were scheduled to increase on June 1, but council amended the ordinance to Aug. 1.
In other business, council:
• approved the second reading of legislation to authorize the mayor to advertise for bids on the downtown ADA sidewalk project.
• approved a motion to pay the bills as presented.
• will hold a special meeting with the Wauseon Recreation Association on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
