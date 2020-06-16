WAUSEON — The Wauseon City Council heard two committee reports and handled a few issues at a meeting held in council chambers for the first time since March.
The council heard a Park Board committee update from Harold Stickley. After his report, council approved to add a pair of Goodwin Nature and Trail signs at Rotary Park.
Patrick Griggs followed with a tree commission report. After his report, council okayed the tree commission recommendation to increase the memorial tree program to $360.
In other business, council:
• passed a resolution requesting the city’s share of funds from the county coronavirus relief distribution fund and affirming that upon receipt thereof such funds shall only be used to cover costs incurred by the city.
• passed a renewal of a 2-mill levy for parks and recreation.
• approved an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of $245,000 in notes, in anticipation of the issuance of bonds for the purpose improving municipal waterworks systems and the water treatment plant and other necessary improvements.
• okayed a third reading to amend the official zoning map to allow the former First Baptist Church to turn into a coffee shop/vocational school.
• approved a motion to reappoint James Barber to the Charter Revision Commission for the term of July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2013.
• voted to allowed the mayor to send a letter to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control indicating the city does not object to the sale of liquor at the expanded outdoor area at Warrior Wings.
