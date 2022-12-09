WAUSEON — The fire department here received thanks and a letter of appreciation for its work at vehicle crash in the summer.
Mayor Kathy Huner read a letter from the American Legion addressed to the council that recognized the Wauseon Fire Department and its work on Aug. 2. On that day an individual's life was saved in a car accident because of the fire department's efforts, according to the letter.
Huner continued that the letter stated the department had been nominated for the American Legion Department of Ohio's "Department Commander's Appreciation Award."
Fire Chief Phil Kessler explained to council that there were several people involved in saving the life of the individual in the car crash. Deputies Justin Galbraith, Brian Marvin and Craig Bailey responded to the crash at the same time as the fire department.
Off-duty city employees, Michael Riegsecker and Ben Johnston also assisted, as well as civilians, Jason and Katie Wannemacher and Tyler Bernath. Kessler reiterated the work had combined efforts of many different people.
Kessler continued with his department report saying that several trainings had been scheduled for 2023. He also said that earlier in December a confined space training had taken place at the water plant.
Kessler ended by saying that the department would participate in Christmas for Kids.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that his department would also participate in Christmas for Kids. About 50 kids have already signed up, according to him, and with the amount of money collected this year each child would have about $125 to spend.
Chittenden also recognized Kevin Knierim for his retirement from the department. Knierim had given 30 years to Wauseon law enforcement, and the chief shared some highlights from his career with the council: he had worked for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office as dispatch, auxiliary sergeant, property room officer and chief; and had served as a police officer on the Wauseon Police Department.
Sarah Heising, council member, reported on the utility committee meeting held on Nov. 30. Matt Nelson, owner of Dover Glenn Development, talked with the committee concerning sanitary sewer lines and future development on his property in Fulton County, according to Heising.
During the committee meeting, the city's director of public service, Keith Torbet, expressed to Nelson that the sewer line was designed for Ohio 108 development and not expected to expand outside the city. Torbet said that there were capacity issues for rainwater, but if the developers could separate storm sewer and sanitary sewers accommodations could be made.
In other news, the council:
• was presented by Knierim with a $10,000 donation on behalf of the homecoming committee for the parks and recreation department.
• heard a report from Torbet that year-end projects are wrapping up.
• was provided the proposed 2023 budget by Finance Director Jamie Giguere to peruse.
• heard a report of the personnel committee that payroll vendors for the city and vacation time for part-time employees was discussed at its meeting.
• passed a resolution on a third reading concerning indigent defense services in county court.
• entered executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.
• approved 3% raises for city employees plus a 1% increase in lieu of merit pay based on evaluation for non-union employees.
• took no action on a 3% raise plus an additional 1% increase for department heads, except for Kessler who is still on a probationary period as a recent hire.
