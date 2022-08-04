WAUSEON — City council here approved the employment of a new fire chief during its meeting Monday evening.
Phil Kessler has been appointed the new fire chief and will officially take the position on Sept. 12. Presently he is assistant fire chief at the city’s station.
He has served the department since the fall of 1997 and began full-time in 2015 as assistant chief.
Kessler’s new appointment was means an easy transition, according to current Chief Rick Sluder who will be stepping down to take another job.
“He has served for 24 years with us in administration and operations, and works well,” he said. “The city is pleased the direction the department is going in and wanted to keep things going in that direction. Phil is ready to step into this position and will make a smooth transition for the department.”
Sluder handed in his resignation because he will assume command as chief deputy fire marshal for the state fire marshal’s office.
His last day with the Wauseon Fire Department is Sept. 11. Sluder has been with the department since 1990.
He said he had enjoyed his work with the crew at Wauseon and looks forward to his new position.
Mayor Kathy Huner could not be reached for comment about the changes in the fire department, but council member Shane Chamberlin commented on Sluder’s service at the department.
“As a member of council for 15 years and a resident of the City of Wauseon since 1999, I have always viewed the Wauseon Fire Department as a professional group of first responders, a group I would not hesitate in calling for help,” said Chamberlin. “As chief, Rick Sluder set the standard for the entire department. I appreciate greatly (his) service to the City of Wauseon and wish him all the best ... .”
Council had met in executive session Monday to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.
Also Monday, the city’s director of public service, Keith Torbet, reported that sanitary sewage and water lines have been completed in the Brunell Street project.
This week the workers plan for storm sewers to be finished and testing of water lines. As soon as those parts are finished replacement of the street’s sub-base and the installation of sidewalks and curbs will follow.
According to Torbet, only a few minor touch-ups remain but the project is scheduled to be completed within three to four weeks.
Torbet also reported that his department is working with Haas Door on the waterline extension for their new expansion. At the moment ordering of parts has placed the completion of that project within the next year as there a six- to eight-month wait on supplies for that project.
Clover Lane is also on the table for parking changes. Torbet has requested a meeting with the streets committee to discuss that project. In preparations for the changes he has put together a questionnaire for the residents in that area to get their input about their parking needs and suggestions.
The public service office hopes to have results from that survey by the end of this month.
Two resolutions were approved with a suspension of procedural rules so that they could become effective upon the mayor’s signature. The first authorizes the public services director to advertise for bids for the refuse franchise. The other resolution authorized the mayor to enter into a sanitary sewer easement agreement with McDonald’s Real Estate Company and LP Properties 4124, LLC.
A third resolution, concerning the adoption of the City of Wauseon government manual received a first reading.
Second readings were heard on two resolutions that modify water and sanitary sewer rates for the city, respectively.
In other news, council:
• received a report from Mayor Kathy Huner that the homecoming and movie night at Reighard Park on July 21 were a success. Huner thanked the homecoming committee, the chamber of commerce, Tiny’s Dairy Barn for the ice cream and Farmers and Merchants State Bank for the popcorn.
• learned from Police Chief Kevin Chittenden that homecoming went well. There was an increase in juvenile crimes over the weekend, however, he noted.
• heard a report from Chittenden that the first Durango pickup the department ordered had been completed. The second vehicle is expected in September or October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.