WAUSEON — The new fire chief here has now completed his probationary period.
On Monday evening, at its regular meeting, Wauseon City Council entered executive session to discuss matters pertaining to public employees.
When it returned to regular session, Mayor Kathy Huner advised that Fire Chief Phil Kessler had completed his probationary period. She further advised council that she was recommending a 1.1% salary increase for him.
Huner also reported that the city would begin a search to fill the position of building official/code administrator.
Kessler reported to council that his department has been busy with educational projects lately. The department participated in a grain rescue training as well.
Kessler also provided a followup report on the recent fatal fire at the East Garden Apartments on Lutz Road in Archbold on March 27. One person died in the fire in which several departments, including Wauseon, provided assistance to the Archbold-German Township Fire Department.
On another topic, Sgt. Michael Oehlers of the Wauseon Police Department reported that 16 cars had been sold from the impound lot.
He also said that the department has ordered stop sticks and will be doing a training on proper usage of them soon.
In other news, the council:
• heard from Finance Director Jamie Giguere that the HR/payroll clerk position had been filled.
• was reminded by Council Member Harold Stickley that the Easter Bunny fly-in event at the Fulton County Airport is today.
