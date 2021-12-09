WAUSEON — The director of finance for the city was presented a state award on Monday evening’s council meeting.
Lori Brodie, a representative of the state auditor’s office attended the meeting to present to Finance Director Jamie Giguere the Auditor of State award. According to Brodie, “Only eight percent of the 5,900 entities receive this award. This award represents a financial audit that meets the criteria for a clean audit.” Brodie then thanked Giguere and her staff for outstanding leadership and commitment to fiscal integrity.
Also at the meeting was Larry Frey who was recognized for his retirement from the city’s public works department on Nov. 30. Keith Torbet, Director of Public Service, presented Frey with a personalized clock, thanking Frey for his 28 years of service.
An ordinance regarding an opioid settlement was put forward by the city’s solicitor, Tom McWatters who explained that the rules needed to be suspended to pass the ordinance Monday evening. Because of the urgency for passage, the settlement ordinance was declared an emergency and passed with no dissension.
With finances always a topic this time of year, council member Steve Schneider, who serves on the finance committee, reported that the 2022 budget had been reviewed, going through each department and two changes were made: the committee denied request of two vehicles for the fire department and the $39,000 vehicle was deleted from the capital budget, but the $46,000 Tahoe was approved. The committee also agreed to increase council chamber upgrades to $10,000 to replace carpet and chairs — up from the $5,000 originally budgeted.
Schneider also said the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment for the employee wage scale was discussed. From Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021, the change in the index was 4%, so the minimum wage was adjusted to $9.30.
The amended budget as well as the change to the wage scale were both passed.
In other financial news, the council received a report from the building and grounds committee about housing in the city. Due to the housing shortage in Wauseon, the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation recommended that the best way to add housing would be through Tax Increment Financing (TIF), reported council member Harold Stickley.
“Through this TIF,” said Stickley, “Ben Gleckler, the developer plans to expand the Arrowhead Trails Subdivision by 19 houses.” According to Stickley, the committee agreed that housing should be a focus for the city, and recommended that the council move forward with the $500,000 bond TIF plan.
Commenting on the plan, Giguere said, “As the houses are built, 75% of the property taxes will be put toward the bond payments. If the bond payment is more than what the tax revenue is, Ben Gleckler, the developer will cover the gap.” The city is not responsible for the bond repayment according to Giguere. It will be paid through tax revenue or the developer.
McWatters responded that legislation had to be drafted in order to make sure safeguards are in place so that little or no loss occurs to the city. The council voted to move forward with the plan.
In other news, the council:
• was reminded by McWatters to “vote for Girl Named Tom on The Voice.”
• heard from Fire Chief Richard Sluder who reminded that this weekend is Christmas for Kids.
• heard report from Torbet that a civil service exam was held for Frey’s replacement and four candidates passed.
• heard from Torbet that one or two more times will be available for city brush pick up.
• approved an emergency ordinance to enact 2020 replacement pages of codified ordinances. One ordinance also received third and final reading and passed — an ordinance concerning sewage and water fees.
• approved three emergency resolutions: authorization for the mayor to enter agreement for health insurance for the city employees; authorization for dental plans for the city employees; and entering into agreement for major insurance for the city.
• heard first reading of a resolution for qualifications for an engineer.
• voted to increase premium pay for employees for COVID exposure from March-June 2020 to $5,225. Monies were appropriated from the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
