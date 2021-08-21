WAUSEON — A local farmer here recently directed some grant money to the local fire department.
Craig Myers directed funds in the amount of $2,500.00 from the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities to the Wauseon Fire Department.
Fire Chief Richard Sluder said, “The Wauseon Fire Department is forever grateful to Craig Myers for providing us with the opportunity to purchase more equipment and training as it relates to grain bin and technical rescue. Mr. Myers has enhanced our capabilities, providing better support to the agricultural makeup of our community.”
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.
The Grow Communities program invites farmers in the U.S. to participate by nominating local nonprofit organizations in order to strengthen their communities.
For more information about the Bayer Fund, or the Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.
