• Fulton County
Farmers' market:
The Wauseon Farmers' Market will re-open for business Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon, and will be open every Saturday at that time through Sept. 25. New and returning vendors can find an online registration at https://www.wauseondowntownassociation.org/farmers-market.
John Reichle will provide live music for the market June 19. Located in downtown Wauseon, just north of the railroad on North Fulton Street, the outdoor market includes a wide variety of vendors. Parking is available on Fulton, Depot and Beech streets. The Wauseon Farmers Market is sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association.
