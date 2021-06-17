• Fulton County

Farmers' market:

The Wauseon Farmers' Market will re-open for business Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon, and will be open every Saturday at that time through Sept. 25. New and returning vendors can find an online registration at https://www.wauseondowntownassociation.org/farmers-market.

John Reichle will provide live music for the market June 19. Located in downtown Wauseon, just north of the railroad on North Fulton Street, the outdoor market includes a wide variety of vendors. Parking is available on Fulton, Depot and Beech streets. The Wauseon Farmers Market is sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association.

