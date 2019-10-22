WAUSEON — A new police sergeant was sworn in at Monday’s meeting of the Wauseon City Council.
Kaleb Torbet has been promoted from patrolman to the sergeant’s position and was sworn in by Chief Kevin Chittenden. His father, Keith Torbet, retired police chief and the current director of public service, pinned the sergeant’s badge on Kaleb’s uniform. The retired chief noted that his son is the first Torbet in the sergeant position because he was promoted from patrolman to lieutenant.
The senior Torbet’s retirement and Chittenden’s promotion from assistant chief to chief resulted in a chain-reaction of staff changes. Lt. John Roof was named assistant chief and Sgt. William Rogers was promoted to lieutenant. With Torbet now promoted to sergeant, a new patrolman will be hired. Chittenden said there are 11 applicants for the position.
In the department head reports, Fire Chief Rick Sluder advised council that the fire department will no longer be the first responder to fires in the Oakshade area of Chesterfield Township after January 1, 2020. Sluder said the coverage area amounts to 3.5 square miles. This change will not affect mutual aid calls or EMS coverage.
Chittenden reminded city officials that the Saturday is the Drug Take-Back Day at Walmart. There will be a tent on the general merchandise side of the store from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For those who cannot make it Saturday, Chittenden said there is also a box located in the police department lobby 24/7, and the Rite Aid store now has a box as well.
Dec. 14 is the date for Christmas for Kids to be held at Walmart. Applications for participants are available at the police department. Chittenden said 75 children were served last year.
In the public service report, Torbet said the street striping is done for this year. Brush pick-up for the north side of the city ends this week, and on the south side next week.
In other action, council approved the third reading of an ordinance to amend the codified city ordinances for low speed, under-speed, utility and mini-truck vehicles.
There were no objections to an application for a liquor permit for Warrior Wings LLC. It is for D1 beer and D2 wine and mixed drinks, each on-premises consumption or in original sealed containers for carry out only until 1 a.m.; and D3 spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption only until 1 a.m.
