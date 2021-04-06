@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — City council handled a handful legislative items during its meeting on Monday.
One of the resolutions was to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement for consumer electricity. With the fluidity of prices, council declared it an emergency to lock into a rate as quickly as possible.
“This is for all the city’s residents,” said Keith Torbet, Wauseon Public Works director.
“They (the prices) change on a daily rate and they are trying to get us the best rate,” said Mayor Kathy Huner.
Council also heard an update on the downtown sidewalk ADA project, which could be completed by the end of the week.
Council went into executive session to discuss certain personnel matters involving the hiring of a public employee and took no action.
Council also:
• approved the first reading of a resolution joining the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in strongly urging the U.S. Postal Service to consider returning mail processing operations to its sorting facility in Toledo.
• approved the first reading of a resolution to amend the 2021 budget to include $15,000 for the Snack Shack Expansion at the city pool.
• approved a second reading of a resolution to amend the Codified Ordinance Chapter 1117 — Establishment of of District and Maps; and amending the official zoning map.
• approved a third reading of a resolution approving the solid waste management plan update for the Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
• wanted to inform the city’s residents that the Fourth of July fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2.
