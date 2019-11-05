WAUSEON — The 2020 schedule of council meetings was approved when Wauseon City Council met Monday.
City council meetings will continue to be held the first and third Monday of each month at 5 p.m. in council chambers at 230 Clinton St. The only exception will be in September when there will be only one meeting on Sept. 14.
Two pieces of legislation were considered. An emergency resolution was approved authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement for indigent defense services with the Fulton County commissioners.
Council then approved the first reading of a second resolution. It authorizes the mayor to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt & Associates for accounting services needed to handle the GAAP accounting mandated by the state. The city has worked with the firm previously.
Council heard a report from the tree commission on the October meeting. The Indian Hill Park project was considered a success. Those thanked for participation were 30 volunteers from Worthington Industries, Nate Andre for compost, the Wauseon Rotary Club for lunch, the city of Wauseon for mulch and use of a gator, and Ed Nofziger for his volunteer work on this project.
Commission members will meet with the park board to discuss trees that are in questionable condition. There are plans to fertilize trees in November. The next tree commission meeting will be held Nov. 13.
Keith Torbet, director of public service, told council in a committee of the whole meeting that he is seeking grant funds to help pay for a water and sewer line project in the South Brunell Street area. The engineering cost is $191,000. He plans to split the project up into sections.
In other business, council voted to approve Christmas gifts for full-time employees. The gifts were increased from $50 to $75.
A civil service test is scheduled for December for a firefighter/paramedic position.
