WAUSEON – Before getting deep into its meeting on Monday, the Wauseon City Council remembers member Jeff Sririz, who passed away suddenly last week.
“Not only was he a council member for the city, but he was our friend,” said Mayor Kathy Huner. “He brought a lot to the city. He was a small business owner, so we had to go by when he brought things for small businesses. He also loved the WRA (Wauseon Rec Association) programs. He had many children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews that went through the WRA program. He served two terms as president of council, and with that comes added work for the city and a lot of meetings.”
Current council president Shane Chamberlin added some comments on Stiriz.
“I was thinking about Jeff since his unfortunate passing and what comes to mind is loyalty,” said Chamberlain. “Loyalty to the city of Wauseon. He always put the citizens of Wauseon first in his decision-making. I also felt Jeff had that as his No. 1 priority when it came to legislation.”
Councilor Steve Schneider gave a report on the finance committee, recommending council pass two recommendations from the committee. One is to refinance the bond on the Glenwood Street and Napoleon water line project. A refinance would save the city $140,000 over 10 years. The committee also recommended amending the budget to cover the cost of $29,500 for the Haas Door parking light lot project and to increase the general fund $6,000 for a zoning/maintenance inspector.
Council accepted both recommendations.
Council also heard from Brent Shea, the owner of Red Rambler Coffee and Brewing Company. Shea asked council to amend his liquor license to allow outdoor consumption. Council had no objections.
Council also:
• approved the first reading of a resolution accepting the recommendation of the revolving loan fund committee; authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Pam Seiler.
• approved a resolution to amend the annual appropriation ordinance by authorizing the finance director to increase or decrease certain line account appropriations within various funds listed within the year 2021.
• approved an ordinance to issue bonds in the maximum principal amount of $1,780,000 for the purpose of paying costs of refunding at a lower interest cost certain of the city’s outstanding street improvement bonds, series 2011, dated May 26, 2011.
• approved the issuance and sale of bonds in the maximum amount of $225,000 for the purpose of improving the Municipal Water Treatment Plant by constructing an additional treatment building and lagoon, acquiring additional treatment tanks, a high service pump with additional piping and making other necessary improvements.
