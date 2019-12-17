WAUSEON — Two members of Wauseon City Council were recognized at the regular meeting held Monday.
Mayor Kathy Huner presented a plaque to Rick Frey. who is stepping down from his council position Dec. 31. There are two years remaining in is second council term. Frey was elected in November to serve an unexpired term as a Clinton Township trustee, also ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Also recognized was Councilman Scott Stiriz. He will be stepping down as superintendent of the Wauseon Union Cemetery Dec. 28 after 35 years in the position. He will continue on as a councilman.
Council accepted the recommendation of the finance committee to approve the 2020 budget. Council also gave a first reading the annual appropriations for fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Total appropriations are $13.8 million. The general fund totals $5,797,620. Other funds include street construction, $645,000; debt reduction, $522,695; water revenue fund,$2.6 million; and sewer revenue fund, $1.7 million.
Council approved the recommendation of the park board to install the Indian Hills Trail sign at Lawrence Avenue entrance of Homecoming Park.
Council tabled the personnel committee recommendation to approve the employee handbook. Council approved a motion to amend the personnel’s committee recommendation to include the changes to the credit card policy section and the post-accident testing section, and then accepted the personnel committee’s recommendation to approve the handbook as amended.
Also approved was the personnel committee’s recommendation to approve full-time non-union employees 2% wage increase and merit increase.
In department head reports, Fire Chief Rick Sluder noted that Pike and York township trustees have decided to not renew their fire contracts with the city effective Dec. 31. This will affect residents of those townships east of Fulton County Road 13.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden updated council on Christmas for Kids held last weekend. There were 51 families served. He expressed appreciation to all of the area law enforcement and first responder units taking part in the parade.
Chittenden also asked for prayers from city leaders and the community for a former auxiliary officer Sam Yoh. He worked with the Wauseon Police Department for 15 months in 2016 and 2017. Yoh was injured in a shooting as an officer in Ozark, Ala., and is in critical condition.
Council passed as an emergency measure a resolution authorizing Huner to enter into an agreement with Dover Township for fire services.
Two other resolutions also were passed as emergency measures. The first approves a 2% wage increase for full-time non-union employees. The second authorizes Huner to execute a utility and access easement pertaining to a cell tower lease on the Wauseon Union Cemetery property.
