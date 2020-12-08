WAUSEON — The Wauseon City Council worked through several pieces of legislation without council president Shane Chamberlin, who was absent, during a meeting held on Zoom on Monday.
After hearing a finance committee report, council approved three recommendations from the committee. They passed both a motion to approved the fire department collective bargaining agreement and a recommendation to approve the 2020 across-the-board wage increase of 2.25% plus merit for all non-union, full-time employees 5-0. They passed the motion to increase the employee wage scale 3.1% based on the Consumer Price Index increase for 2019 and 2020, 4-1.
During the first reading of legislation, passed an authorization to allow the mayor to enter into an agreement with Ohio Risk Management for casualty, liability, fire and property damage insurance and declaring it an emergency.
It was moved into a final reading.
Council also passed the first reading of legislation to allow the mayor to grant a permanent easement to the Ohio Gas Company for a 20-foot strip located near Linfoot Street and County Road F.
Also passed first reading was legislation on health, life, dental and vision insurance for full-time employees.
On second reading, legislation was passed on the mayor to enter into agreement for Indigent Defense Services in county court with the Fulton County commissioners and for the mayor to enter into an agreement for a countywide EMA.
Council also approved a motion to appoint Shane Chamberlin and Scott Stiriz to the Volunteer Firefighter Dependent Board.
