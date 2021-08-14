• Fulton County
Wauseon City Council:
In special session on Thursday, city council unanimously accepted the ordinance authorizing the mayor of Wauseon to accept the terms of the opioid settlement offered by the state of Ohio. The ordinance becomes binding upon the mayor's signature. No other business was done at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.