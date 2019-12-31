• Fulton County
Brief meeting:
Wauseon City Council met in a special meeting Monday morning to consider two finance requests. Council approved the final reading of an ordinance authorizing Jamie Giguere, director of finance, to increase or decrease certain line appropriations with the funds listed for 2019. A motion was made to allow Giguere to transfer $100,000 from the income tax capital fund to general fund.
