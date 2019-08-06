WAUSEON — While the setting was a meeting of the Wauseon City Council Monday, the spotlight was on three key department leaders and their retirements and swearing-in ceremonies.
Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet retired from the police department with 35 years of service and was sworn in as the new director of public service. Assistant Police Chief Kevin Chittenden was sworn in as the new police chief. Dennis Richardson was honored as the retiring director of public service with 25 years of service.
Torbet joined the police department as an auxiliary officer in April 1, 1984. He was officially hired as a patrolman in August 1987, promoted to lieutenant in October 1998 and assistant chief in May 2000, and named chief in December 2003.
When the opportunity came to tackle new challenges as the director of public service, Torbet decided it would be a good way to continue to serve the community and provide opportunities for others in the police department to move up.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the citizens for the last 35 years. I look forward to serving them in a new capacity for several more years,” Torbet commented.
Ann Spence, representing the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, read a proclamation honoring Torbet’s 35 years of service to the city.
Richardson previously served as village administrator in the village of Fayette before assuming the duties of director of public service in Wauseon in August 1994. In his 25 years there, he served under four different mayors. His retirement plans include “chasing seven grandchildren, fishing, golfing, and whatever my lovely wife says.”
Rounding out the trio of honorees was Kevin Chittenden, who was named chief at the July 29 special council meeting. He was sworn in by the outgoing chief.
Mayor Kathy Huner praised both Torbet and Richardson for their years of service to the community. She said there was no budget to speak of when Torbet became police chief in 1984. She watched him build the department and support his officers to develop the professional department that now services the citizens. Huner said there are many untold stories of those years, but one recently stood out to Torbet’s wife. It happened as people were thanking Torbet for his service, and one man thanked the chief for saving his life.
“It’s amazing,” the mayor added.
She also praised Richardson who has served under four mayors during his tenure. “That’s a lot of adjustment,” she noted. She said she came into the mayor’s office “like a deer in the headlights” 11 years ago and relied on her staff for guidance — and in particular, Richardson. Though a man of few words, he was always there to offer support. She also praised Richardson’s efforts in promoting the city of Wauseon to encourage economic growth, even though that was not part of his job description.
“I will miss Dennis, but I am excited for him for this next chapter of retirement,” Huner said.
A reception honoring all three followed the council meeting.
In the regular portion of the meeting, council:
• accepted the finance committee’s recommendation to pay half of the cost of the purchase of the Indian Hill Trail sign in the amount of $4,230 from the capital fund.
• passed a resolution as an emergency measure authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for bridge inspection services.
• passed a resolution as an emergency measure amending the city’s job description and classification for the assistant police chief from classified to unclassified under civil service.
• learned the deadline for applications for assistant chief is Friday.
• scheduled trick or treat for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• took no action on a liquor permit from Train Track LLC on Beech Street for spirituous liquor for on premises consumption until 1 a.m.
