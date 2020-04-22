WAUSEON — The Wauseon Village Council took part in a lengthy discussion with the Wauseon Recreation Association (WRA) over a proposal to give back money to the city in a special council meeting via teleconference on Tuesday.
Using city-owned fields to run summer and fall baseball and softball tournaments, the WRA proposed to give the city 20% of profits earned.
WRA board president Zach Riley gave the council numbers of the 80/20 based on averages of the past three years. The number for the city profit would be around $1,800.
City public works director Keith Torbet told the council and WRA the cost to the city to run tournaments, which are held on city-owned diamonds at Biddle Park, comes to around $2,500 a day.
Riley explained to council members the number would be slightly different for baseball and softball. Both are run under separate advisory boards under the WRA umbrella, and use monies raised for different purposed. Baseball takes money raised in fees to pay umpires and purchase baseballs.
After discussion over the scope of what the WRA can and can not do, the council held off on any motion on the proposal.
Council members came to a decision they would like time to look over numbers before making a decision.
